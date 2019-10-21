Trending#

Pop star Lady Gaga's tweet in Sanskrit breaks the internet, Indian users jump in to explain meaning

The Sanskrit mantra shared by Lady Gaga garnered a lot of attention on Twitter. The tweet has 34.4 K retweets and 130.9 K likes.


Lady Gaga

A tweet by international pop star Lady Gaga on Sunday triggered a massive discussion on social media with Indian Twitter users jumping in to explain its meaning as her fans wondered what it meant. 

The 33-year-old had posted a message on her Twitter account in Sanskrit on Sunday which has gained 34.4 K retweets and 130.9 K likes, mostly from Indian users. 

The message shared by Lady Gaga on Twitter read: "Lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu." The tweet, when translated into English, says: "May all remain happy and free and may the thoughts, words and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and freedom for all."

The Sanskrit mantra shared by Lady Gaga garnered a lot of attention on Twitter. Many Indians appreciated her effort to post a Sanskrit mantra while many foreigners were confused about what she meant, leading a lot of them to speculate whether it was a cryptic message.

Here are the Twitter reactions to the message posted by the musician-actor. 

One Twitter user said, "A great verse from Hindu theology in Sanskrit which means all people anywhere be peaceful and happy."

 Another twitter user was quick to reming Lady Gaga that Hinduism was a religion of peace. 

 A twitter user went into in-depth details about the Sanskrit mantra 

 Certain users in India responded to her tweets in Sanskrit

While some were puzzled by her tweet:

Whether Lady Gaga dabbles in Sanskrit in her new album remains to be seen.

