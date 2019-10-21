Pop star Lady Gaga's tweet in Sanskrit breaks the internet, Indian users jump in to explain meaning

A tweet by international pop star Lady Gaga on Sunday triggered a massive discussion on social media with Indian Twitter users jumping in to explain its meaning as her fans wondered what it meant.

The 33-year-old had posted a message on her Twitter account in Sanskrit on Sunday which has gained 34.4 K retweets and 130.9 K likes, mostly from Indian users.

The message shared by Lady Gaga on Twitter read: "Lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu." The tweet, when translated into English, says: "May all remain happy and free and may the thoughts, words and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and freedom for all."

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 19, 2019

The Sanskrit mantra shared by Lady Gaga garnered a lot of attention on Twitter. Many Indians appreciated her effort to post a Sanskrit mantra while many foreigners were confused about what she meant, leading a lot of them to speculate whether it was a cryptic message.

Here are the Twitter reactions to the message posted by the musician-actor.

One Twitter user said, "A great verse from Hindu theology in Sanskrit which means all people anywhere be peaceful and happy."

A great verse from Hindu theology in sanskrit which means all people anywhere be peaceful and happy — aslibharat (@aslibharat1) October 21, 2019

Another twitter user was quick to reming Lady Gaga that Hinduism was a religion of peace.

Hinduism (Sanātana Dharma) has always wished good for everybody and everything with the philosophy: ||Vasudhaiba Kutumbakam||, that means, The World is One Family pic.twitter.com/0ApnLNDcbn — Sibasis Satpathy (@SibasisSatpathy) October 20, 2019

A twitter user went into in-depth details about the Sanskrit mantra

This mantra is too deep and vast. It is said that there are 3 worlds, Swarg(heaven), Narak(hell) and earth. After meditation we recite this mantra everyday. Saying let everyone should be at peace and harmony! One of the biggest worship for everyone around. — Anindh (Bunny) Kansal (@anindhkansal) October 21, 2019

Certain users in India responded to her tweets in Sanskrit

स्वस्तिप्रजाभ्यः परिपालयंतां न्यायेन मार्गेण महीं महीशाः । गोब्राह्मणेभ्यः शुभमस्तु नित्यं लोकाः समस्ताः सुखिनोभवंतु ॥ ॐ शान्तिः शान्तिः शान्तिः | — Biscuitea (@Biscuitea1) October 20, 2019

सर्वेशां पूर्णंभवतु. सर्वेशां मङ्गलंभवतु. लोका: समस्ता: सुखिनो भवन्तु. ॐ शान्तिः शान्तिः शान्तिः. — Dinesh Singh “दीप” (@BaisDineshsingh) October 21, 2019

#Philosophy for Universal Welfare with Universal Prayer: सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः। सर्वे भद्राणि पश्यन्तु मा कश्चित् दुःख भाग्भवेत्।। ॐ शान्तिः शान्तिः शान्तिः। May all be happy, healthy with Welfare of all without any sadness. Peace, Peace, Peace.#LadyGaga — Audit & Action (@Sarvaatma) October 20, 2019

While some were puzzled by her tweet:

oh i thought she was putting a hex on someone pic.twitter.com/5ihAeYqSAk (@oiggavarac) October 19, 2019

*googles if this means anything about new music in a different language* — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 19, 2019

Whether Lady Gaga dabbles in Sanskrit in her new album remains to be seen.