Pop band The Yellow Diary annouces 2 months India tour, In Case We Forget in 15 cities, will kick off from...

Travelling across 15 cities between August and October, The Yellow Diary's In Case We Forget tour kicks off in Bengaluru on August 29 before making its way across the country.

Pop-rock band The Yellow Diary has announced its biggest India tour yet, In Case We Forget, which will travel across 15 cities between August and October. The tour will begin in Bengaluru on August 29 and will feature a brand-new live set, bringing together the band's latest music with fan favourites such as Marz, Buniyaad, Roz Roz, Kahe Kahe, Rab Raakha and Mujhe Mere Naam Se. One of the biggest highlights of the tour is that, for the first time, fans will get to hear all nine of the band's newest songs performed live together, as per the press release.

Travelling across 15 cities between August and October, the tour kicks off in Bengaluru on August 29 before making its way across the country. The tour will also mark The Yellow Diary’s performances in cities including Ahmedabad and Kolkata, while also visiting Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur and Dehradun. According to the band, the new show will feature fresh arrangements and surprises while blending their newer music with songs audiences have enjoyed over the years.

Here's the statement

Speaking about the tour, the band said in a statement, "You know when something really fun happens and you can't wait to tell your friends? That's exactly what this tour feels like to us. In Case We Forget is our way of sharing this chapter with our TYD family. It'll be the first time we're performing all nine songs together live, and it's been really exciting to figure out how the new music and the songs people have been singing with us for years can all come together as one experience. We honestly can't wait to get back on the road and share it with everyone."

The announcement comes after a milestone year for the five-member band, which performed more than 60 shows across India and crossed 150 million streams across its catalogue. Comprising Rajan Batra, Himonshu Parikh, Harshvardhan Gadhvi, Stuart DaCosta and Sahil Shah, The Yellow Diary is known for blending poetry with contemporary pop-rock sounds through songs including Marz, Buniyaad and Roz Roz.