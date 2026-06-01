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‘Poop-covered seats, poor audio’: Fans criticise arrangements at Ilaiyaraaja’s Chennai concert

While Ilaiyaraaja's two-day Chennai concert impressed fans musically, several attendees raised concerns about crowd management, seating arrangements and venue facilities.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 02:26 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

‘Poop-covered seats, poor audio’: Fans criticise arrangements at Ilaiyaraaja’s Chennai concert
Image credit: Instagram
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What was meant to be a landmark musical weekend in Chennai has also sparked a debate over event management. Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja performed his debut symphony, Valiant, on Saturday before returning to the stage the next day for an extensive concert featuring some of his most-loved songs.

While audiences praised the maestro's performances, social media platforms were flooded with complaints from attendees who claimed that the overall concert experience was affected by organisational shortcomings.

The event, held at Nehru Outdoor Stadium and managed by ACTC Events, saw several concertgoers share their frustrations online. Some alleged that there was little assistance available at the venue, making it difficult for visitors to locate seating sections and navigate the crowd.

Others questioned the technical arrangements, claiming the LED displays were inadequate for a venue of that size. A few attendees also said the audio setup failed to deliver a satisfactory experience, with one person stating that they chose to leave before the concert ended because of the sound issues.

Complaints extended beyond the stage setup. Some audience members alleged that parts of the seating area were not properly maintained, while others took issue with food prices inside the venue, describing them as steep.

The criticism comes as ACTC Events once again finds itself under scrutiny, having previously faced backlash over the handling of the Marakkuma Nenjam concert in 2023.

Despite the complaints, many attendees said the music itself made the event memorable. Fans applauded Ilaiyaraaja's effort to bring a symphonic production of this scale to Chennai and celebrated the opportunity to watch the composer perform live.

The weekend's repertoire included a mix of devotional and film classics, with songs such as Janani Janani, Madai Thirandhu, Megam Kottatum, Raja Raja Chozhan Naan and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi receiving enthusiastic responses from the crowd.

For many, the performances reinforced Ilaiyaraaja's enduring appeal. However, the discussions that followed the concerts have been as much about the audience experience as the music itself.

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