Poonam Pandey's viral baby bump photos spark pregnancy rumours, netizens say 'tumhari baat pe bharosa kaise karein'

Poonam Pandey’s recent viral photos showing a baby bump sparked pregnancy rumors, with fans debating if the images are real or AI-generated. She hasn’t confirmed anything yet, adding to the online buzz.

Actress and social media personality Poonam Pandey recently shared some photos on Instagram that show her with what looks like a baby bump. These images quickly went viral and sparked a lot of talk online. The post drew mixed reactions, with some fans congratulating her and others questioning if the images were real or a prank, especially since it came just before April Fool’s Day.

Did Poonam Pandey announce Pregnancy?

Poonam posted on the X account two pictures where she is showing a baby bump. She also used emojis related to pregnancy and motherhood like a pregnant woman, baby and milk bottle in the caption, which made many people think she is announcing her pregnancy.

Netizens' reaction

After the post went viral, fans and followers had mixed reactions to the announcement. Some congratulated her and wished her well, while many others were unsure if the pictures were real or AI-generated. Because the photos were shared just before April Fool’s Day, some people believe it might be a joke or a prank.



Netizens reacted humorously and sceptically to Poonam Pandey’s post, with comments like 'tumhari baat pe bharosa kaise karein,' 'who’s the dad?' and 'Science progress kar raha hai,' showing a mix of curiosity and jokes about the pregnancy rumours.

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AI label on images raises questions:

Most social media users think that the images might be digitally altered or 'Made with AI,' adding to the confusion about whether the pregnancy news is real or fake. As of now, there is no official confirmation from Poonam herself about the pregnancy. Poonam Pandey is known for making bold and controversial posts online that mostly created buzz. Her recent controversy was that she posted a fake death announcement related to cervical cancer awareness, and she later on she faced backlash online.