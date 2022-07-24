Poonam Pandey reacts after Ranveer Singh poses nude for photoshoot, says 'You beat me...'

Credit: Poonam Pandey-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh broke the internet after he went naked for a photoshoot. Social media users reacted to his photos, some of them trolled the actor for posing nude. Celebs also shared their opinions, they took to Twitter and wrote about the pictures.

Lock Upp season 1 contestant Poonam Pandey, who is famous for flaunting her hot body in revealing pictures on social media, dropped Ranveer’s photos and wrote, “You beat me at my own game @RanveerOfficial’.”

You beat me at my own game. @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/qrnnGUrJvT — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) July 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty reacted to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, and shared her thoughts about it. She talked about equality and questioned netizens' reaction if Ranveer was a woman posing naked.

On FRIDAY, Mimi tweeted, “Internet broke with Ranveer Singh’s s latest photoshoot and comments were (fire emojis) mostly. Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if this were a woman. Or would you have burned her house down, taken up morchas, given her a death threat and slut shamed her.”

Ranveer Singh opened up about his pictures and said that it is not difficult for him to pose nude in front of people. As per Bollywood Life report, he told, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f****** naked. You can see my f****** soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s***. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” to the paper magazine.

He further added, "I keep things light and low-brow and silly and slapstick… there should be humour and a lightness of being. And sunshine, you know? I reserve the darkness for myself. God knows I’m a dark guy, I’m really dark… yeah. See? No cheer for that. Hmm.”