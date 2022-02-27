Poonam Pandey hits back at Kangana Ranaut for asking her about adult films at 'Lock Upp' premiere

Controversial queen Poonam Pandey will be one of the contestants in Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp.' On the show's premiere night, Kangana confronts Pandey with hard-hitting questions. In one promo, Kangana asks Poonam to admit that she creates and promotes adult films. Pandey keeps a straight face and replies, "Maine aaj tak jitne videos banaye hai ya phir jitne photos click kiye hai... I haven't broken any law." Kangana gets surprised, and she continues, "If people can love the fake one, I'm sure they're gonna love the real one too."

Check out the promo

Poonam Pandey was announced as the third inmate to join Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui in Kangana's 'Lock Upp'. Poonam, a popular name in the modelling and internet world, made her Bollywood debut with Nasha in 2013. Her name has undoubtedly added more glitz and glamour to this fearless captive reality series, taking the hotness level a notch higher. Poonam Pandey shared, "I am super excited to inform everyone that I am a part of the biggest controversial show in India, 'Lock Upp'. I don't know what will happen in there because whatever I have read and have seen about the show, I have understood that I have to perform a task even for my basic necessities and there is no luxury in this Lock Upp. So I don't know how am I going to pull this off, but I am nervous and excited at the same time."

Content czarina Ekta R Kapoor is all set to bring 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' with 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in host Kangana Ranaut's jail who will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. Apart from Poonam, Nisha, Munawar, Karanvir Bohra will also be a part of the show.