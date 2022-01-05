Poonam Pandey gets trolled for her OOTD, netizens mock her dressing sense

Poonam Pandey gets into the news for the wrong reasons, and she usually faces the heat of netizens on her social media posts and public appearances. B'town's popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a carousel post of Poonam, and the post got a distasteful reception. Many users mocked Poonam's torn jeans and she was mocked with some offensive comments.

A user said, "Kya india me garib log avi vi hai." Another one ridiculed her and said, "Half of year gone with cheap Controversy." This is not the first time she got mocked for her look. Recently she was spotted at the airport, where her look was riddiculed. The controversial artist has been in the news for her troubled marriage with her boyfriend Sam Bombay, and she's hit a new low by wearing a black bodysuit, which looked inappropriate.

Poonam was spotted at the airport and she posed for the shutterbugs, but her outfit for the 'airport look' didn't really help her, in fact, she was trolled. Many netizens called out Poonam for wearing the ominous outfit at the airport. One user pointed out that wearing a body warmer is nowhere to stylish, and it's a bad choice. While few users put out some sleazy comments.

Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend in September 2020, and a few months later, Poonam filed a complaint against Sam Bombay for physical assault, and he was charged under Sections 323, 354, 504, and 506(ii) of the IPC. This year, Poonam and Sam were in the news again. Poonam filed another complaint against Sam after the latter assaulted the former and she suffered a few injuries on her head, eyes, and ears. Sam was arrested by Mumbai Police in November.