Poonam Pandey breaks her silence on criticism over playing Mandodari's role in Delhi's iconic Luv-Kush Ramleela: 'I am planning to...'

ENTERTAINMENT
Poonam Pandey addresses criticism over her role as Mandodari in Delhi’s Luv-Kush Ramleela, sharing her excitement and plans to fast for nine days in preparation.
Amid criticism over her casting as Mandodari, Ravan’s wife, in Delhi’s iconic Luv-Kush Ramleela, Poonam Pandey has responded, sharing her preparations and excitement for the role.
In a video released by the UNESCO-recognised Luv-Kush Ramleela team, Poonam expressed her enthusiasm: “In Delhi's Red Fort, the world-famous Luv-Kush Ramleela, I am getting an opportunity to play the role of Mandodari. I am very excited, very happy.” She highlighted the significance of her character: “Mandodari is a very important role, a very important character. Mandodari was Ravan's wife. I am looking forward to playing this beautiful character.”
Poonam also revealed her spiritual preparation for the performance, saying she would fast for nine days to purify her mind and body: “I have also decided that, since Navratri starts tomorrow, I am planning to fast for 9 days, so that my body and mind remain more cleansed, and I can play this beautiful character well. Jai Shri Ram.”
The controversy began last week when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) objected to Poonam’s casting, citing her controversial public image—such as her 2011 promise to strip if India won the ODI World Cup and her 2024 fake death announcement—as potentially offensive to devotees. The VHP emphasised that Ramayana-based plays should consider both acting talent and cultural sensitivity.
This year’s Ramleela, beginning September 22 at the Red Fort, will also feature Arya Babbar as Ravan, Kinshuk Vaidya as Ram, Rini Arya as Sita, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as Parashurama.