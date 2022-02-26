Poonam Kaur’s reply to Ram Gopal Verma’s tweet for Pawan Kalyan goes VIRAL

Poonam Kaur is a well-known actress in Telugu cinema. She spends a lot of time on social media. The actress's reactions to various scenarios become an issue of debate. Poonam Kaur's tweet recently went viral. Poonam Kaur has once again criticised film director RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma, this time over a tweet on Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

The creators of Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, held a pre-release event a few days ago. Ram Gopal Varma was so impressed by Pawan Kalyan's speech that he shared the speech's Youtube link on Twitter, calling it "one of Pawan Kalyan's best speeches ever."

One director abuses his personal life completely and smiles from the corner and keeps quite while the public abuses for personal space



Another director would do anything to demean him politically and smiles on Twitter



Both are hired and paid agents using women as weapon . https://t.co/h47mhGFBb6 — poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) February 24, 2022

On February 25, Saagar K Chandra's Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's 'Bheemla Nayak' will be released. The female leads are played by Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon. The lines and screenplay for this adaption of the Malayalam hit 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' were written by Trivikram Srinivas.