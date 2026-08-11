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Poonam Dhillon reacts to 8 CINTAA members resigning over leadership conflict: 'Vulgar allegations'

Eight CINTAA executive members resigned over leadership disputes, but President Poonam Dhillon dismissed their allegations as offensive and rooted in minor personal grievances.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 06:40 PM IST

Poonam Dhillon reacts to 8 CINTAA members resigning over leadership conflict: 'Vulgar allegations'
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The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) is currently facing major internal conflict following a high-profile dispute within its governing body. Eight executive committee members have officially stepped down from their posts, publicly stating that they no longer have confidence in the organisation's current leadership.

Leadership rejects allegations and threatens legal action

CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon vehemently denied all accusations made against her and Senior Vise President Padmini Kolhapure after their abrupt resignations. Dhillon broke her silence to directly address the disagreement in an interview with ANI.

'You wouldn't believe how vulgar the allegations were, Dhillon added, describing the accusations' nature. They were so offensive that we might have thot about suing every one of them for defamation if we so desired. These accusations, nasty remarks and derogatory language were widely disseminated. Additionally, she asserted that some people frequently made 'some very inappropriate and hurtful statements,' which she feels they were compensated for.

Internal conflict with Cine Artistes Welfare Trust

Dhillon explained that the conflict began after some members felt 'things were not going their way. They were trying to exercise control over the CINTAA members through the CAWT and when that did not happen, they started making strange and serious allegations against us.'

Despite the public attacks, Dhillon shared that she and others 'chose to remain silent' initially. She emphasised that her 'self-respect, my integrity is more important' than the ongoing dispute, adding that she has spent many years building her name and reputation in the industry.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan breaks silence after Udhayanidhi Stalin remark controversy: 'Drama at this age is embarrassing'

Minor Grievances and call for organisational focus

Dhillon expressed disappointment with CAWT's treatment, highlighting that many disagreements arose from personal issues like members feeling ignored and lacking visibility. She noted that she and Kolhapure received more attention due to their efforts to leverage personal contacts for CINTAA's benefit. Dhillon emphasised the importance of focusing on growing the association and supporting artistes rather than pursuing personal recognition.

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