Pooja Hegde stuns in bikini top and hot pants, drops drool-worthy photo from Maldives vacay

Actress Pooja Hegde never fails to treat her fans with her jaw-dropping photos, and she proved it again by posting a moment from her Maldives vacation. In the picture, Pooja looks desirable in a bikini top with pants, and her flyaway locks got captured at the right moment.

Take a look at Pooja's picture

Hegde's fans poured their love into the comment section and many of them commented with fire and heart emojis. Pooja's well-toned physique and figure are proof that she is a fitness freak. The actress keeps sharing her sexy videos and pictures on her social media that go viral in no time.

On Friday 7 January, the actress took to Instagram and dropped her latest workout video giving us all major fitness goals. She captioned the video as "Slow and controlled movements. Try that next time #fitwithanappetite #slowmotion". The actress was seen wearing a hot red sports bra with matching coloured pants and red sports shoes in the clip. Pooja even tagged the celebrity fitness expert Samir Purohit in her post who is also seen in the video. She used Jnr Choi's TikTok remix of Bruno Mars' song 'Talking to the Moon' as the background music for her video.

Get inspired by Pooja's workout video

Meanwhile, her latest film 'Radhe Shyam' which was scheduled to release on 14 January, has been postponed indefinitely due to rising Covid-19 cases and Omicron threat in the nation. She stars opposite the 'Baahubali' star Prabhas in the period sci-fi romantic drama set in Europe. The producers UV creations announced the news on their social media handles with a note that read, “We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in cinemas soon.”