Pooja Hegde reveals being nervous working with Salman Khan for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Actress Pooja Hegde is on a roll. She is all set to amaze her fans with Prabhas in 'Radhe Shyam,' and she will soon start shooting with Salman Khan for their upcoming entertainer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' Even before the shooting, their pairing has become popular, people are loving their chemistry. This is because Hegde was been a part of Salman's troupe of 'Dabangg Reloaded,' and she put up a great show with Salman.

While interacting with Bollywood Hungama, Pooja loved the fact that her chemistry with Salman was been appreciated by the audience so much. She affirmed to charm the audience again with their film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' The actress further added that her performance with Salman is a precursor to their film. When Pooja was quipped about Khan, the actress called him a real person and said, "He is very sweet and very real. So it's very easy to communicate with someone like that. I always say that what I love about him is that if he loves you...he really does, you can tell that. And if he hates you, you can tell that too." She further added, "I feel like, in a world where sometimes everything can get very superficial, it's great to have a real person." Talking about 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' it is speculated to be mounted on a larger scale, and that's what makes Pooja more nervous.

Apart from 'Radhe Shyam,' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' Pooja will also be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in 'Beast.' She is also been paired opposite Ranveer Singh with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Cirkus.' Talking about her series of upcoming films, Pooja said, "I've been blessed with good films and there is a great lineup ahead. I'm very excited to see the different kinds of roles that I'm playing this time. Even the audience will actually be going to see different avatars of mine."