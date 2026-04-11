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Pooja Hegde calls Jana Nayagan leak 'disheartening', requests fans to celebrate Vijay's final film on big screen: 'Watch it the right way'

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Pooja Hegde calls Jana Nayagan leak 'disheartening', requests fans to celebrate Vijay's final film on big screen: 'Watch it the right way'

Reacting to Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan online leak, Pooja Hegde said, "Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it. Let’s not encourage piracy. That’s how cinema and art will survive."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 03:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pooja Hegde calls Jana Nayagan leak 'disheartening', requests fans to celebrate Vijay's final film on big screen: 'Watch it the right way'
Pooja Hegde and Vijay at Jana Nayagan mahurat
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Pooja Hegde has appealed to audiences to resist pirated content and wait to experience Jana Nayagan in cinemas, calling the online leak of the Vijay-starrer disheartening for every member of the team that worked on the film. Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead, has now addressed the whole controversy and said that the film being leaked online is "disheartening" for the entire team.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wrote, "My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it."

"To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough—not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves. Plus, don’t we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir’s last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way? So let’s watch it the right way. Let’s wait. It will be out in due time. Let’s not encourage piracy. That’s how cinema and art will survive. Love, Art. Artists. Technicians", Pooja further added.

Jana Nayagan, a political thriller directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, is widely touted as Vijay's final cinematic outing before he enters full-time politics. The film was leaked online on Friday, triggering outrage across the industry. Multiple stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Rishab Shetty, Vijay Deverakonda, and others have also condemned the leak.

The film, which was initially slated to release on January 9, has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for months. Production sources indicate that civil and criminal proceedings are being initiated against those responsible for the unauthorised circulation.

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Pooja Hegde calls Jana Nayagan leak 'disheartening', requests fans to celebrate Vijay's final film on big screen: 'Watch it the right way'
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