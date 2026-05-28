Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste to sit down and talk about why it ended'

Pooja Bhatt reflected on her past relationship with Bobby Deol, calling him a 'magical human being' and saying they simply 'grew in different directions' over time while maintaining respect and dignity for each other.

Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about her past relationship with Bobby Deol, calling him a 'magical human being' and describing their time together as one of the most special phases of her life. While reflecting on their romance, the actor-producer also shared why the relationship eventually came to an end.

Pooja Bhatt recalls her romance with Bobby Deol:

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja Bhatt was pretty candid about her personal life and relationships. I mean, during the conversation, she sort of let it slip that she wasn’t really so interested in going after acting as a full-time thing after her debut in Daddy. She also dropped a detail about a former boyfriend who, according to her, wasn’t exactly supportive of her acting plans, though she cleared it up by saying she met Bobby Deol much later in life.

And when she talked about Bobby, Pooja said she genuinely admired him, and she understood why people would find him charming in the first place. 'What’s not to fall in love with him?' she said, and in that moment she remembered their time together in a pretty warm way. She described that phase as a 'magical time' and added that Bobby was just a wonderful person to be around, like really.

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Why Pooja and Bobby parted ways:

Even though Pooja did not get into too many specific details about the breakup, she said, kind of loosely, that both of them eventually 'grew in different directions.' And she also made it clear she does not really believe in sharing the reasons publicly about a past relationship ending, especially when the people involved have already moved on in life, you know.

Pooja further mentioned that keeping dignity and grace while speaking about old relationships really matters. She added that sometimes relationships only work for a particular season, and later they just kind of end naturally without any bitterness or drama around them.

And then, the actor went on to praise Bobby’s recent career comeback; she even said she loved his performance in Animal. From what she said, Bobby stood out in the film and she was genuinely happy to see him getting appreciation again.