FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US-Iran War expands? Will Pentagon attack ally Oman? Donald Trump's threat raises alarm in Gulf

Donald Trump’s Oman threat triggers diplomatic shockwaves across Middle East

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste to sit down and talk about why it ended'

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste

Russia, Kazakhstan sign $16.5 billion deal to build Moscow's first nuclear power plant; check details

Russia, Kazakhstan sign $16.5 billion deal to build Moscow's first nuclear power

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

5 major controversies in Ranveer Singh's career: Don 3 exit, Kantara row

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste to sit down and talk about why it ended'

Pooja Bhatt reflected on her past relationship with Bobby Deol, calling him a 'magical human being' and saying they simply 'grew in different directions' over time while maintaining respect and dignity for each other.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 28, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste to sit down and talk about why it ended'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about her past relationship with Bobby Deol, calling him a 'magical human being' and describing their time together as one of the most special phases of her life. While reflecting on their romance, the actor-producer also shared why the relationship eventually came to an end.

    Pooja Bhatt recalls her romance with Bobby Deol:

    In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja Bhatt was pretty candid about her personal life and relationships. I mean, during the conversation, she sort of let it slip that she wasn’t really so interested in going after acting as a full-time thing after her debut in Daddy. She also dropped a detail about a former boyfriend who, according to her, wasn’t exactly supportive of her acting plans, though she cleared it up by saying she met Bobby Deol much later in life.

    And when she talked about Bobby, Pooja said she genuinely admired him, and she understood why people would find him charming in the first place. 'What’s not to fall in love with him?' she said, and in that moment she remembered their time together in a pretty warm way. She described that phase as a 'magical time' and added that Bobby was just a wonderful person to be around, like really.

    Also read: SRH owner Kavya Maran hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his fierce eliminator heroics in IPL 2026, watch

    Why Pooja and Bobby parted ways:

    Even though Pooja did not get into too many specific details about the breakup, she said, kind of loosely, that both of them eventually 'grew in different directions.' And she also made it clear she does not really believe in sharing the reasons publicly about a past relationship ending, especially when the people involved have already moved on in life, you know.

    Pooja further mentioned that keeping dignity and grace while speaking about old relationships really matters. She added that sometimes relationships only work for a particular season, and later they just kind of end naturally without any bitterness or drama around them.

    And then, the actor went on to praise Bobby’s recent career comeback; she even said she loved his performance in Animal. From what she said, Bobby stood out in the film and she was genuinely happy to see him getting appreciation again.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Is US-Iran ceasefire under threat after Tehran’s 'firm response' warning to Washington? Here's what we know
    Is US-Iran ceasefire under threat after Tehran’s 'firm response' warning?
    Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Storms, dust and rain bring relief after severe heatwave
    Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Storms, dust and rain bring relief after heatwave
    GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026: Match date, time, venue, live streaming, pitch report and full squads
    GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026: Match date, time, venue, live streaming, pitch
    US-Iran War expands? Will Pentagon attack ally Oman? Donald Trump's threat raises alarm in Gulf
    Donald Trump’s Oman threat triggers diplomatic shockwaves across Middle East
    Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste to sit down and talk about why it ended'
    Pooja Bhatt opens up about her breakup with Bobby Deol: 'Not in good taste
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    5 major controversies that rocked Ranveer Singh's career: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
    5 major controversies in Ranveer Singh's career: Don 3 exit, Kantara row
    Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
    Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
    Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
    Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
    From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
    From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
    Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
    Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement