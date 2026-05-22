Pooja Bhatt drops nostalgic photos with Aamir Khan: ‘Someday I will share the story’

Pooja Bhatt shared nostalgic throwback photos with Aamir Khan from an old photoshoot, hinting at an untold story behind them.

Pooja Bhatt recently took fans on a nostalgic trip after sharing old photographs with Aamir Khan from a vintage photoshoot. Along with the pictures, she hinted at an untold story behind the candid moments captured years ago.

Pooja Bhatt shares nostalgic throwback photos:

Pooja Bhatt posted a set of black-and-white photographs on social media, showing herself and Aamir Khan in matching white outfits, kind of this whole vintage but still fresh vibe. In those frames, there was this natural kind of candid chemistry, plus youthful charm too, and the shots were taken by the legendary celebrity photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

While sharing the moments, Pooja wrote, 'Someday I will share the story behind these impromptu photos shot on Gautam Rajadhyaksha’s balcony, in his sprawling home on Hughes Road. But not yet…Not just yet.' That mysterious caption instantly piqued people's curiosity, and fans quickly flooded the comments section, asking for the full backstory behind this iconic shoot.

A memorable on-screen pairing:

Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan were in it together, in 1991’s romantic drama Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It later became one of Bollywood’s most cherished love classics, like really, people still remember it.

In that movie, Aamir played Raghu Jetley, who is a journalist type, while Pooja played Pooja Dharamchand, a wealthy heiress who walks away from home without looking back. Their on-screen rapport and the film’s songs still stay kinda famous among viewers, even after decades. There was also Anupam Kher in an important role and it added to the whole feel.

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Looking back at their careers:

Pooja Bhatt actually made her acting debut in 1989 with Daddy, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and it felt like a starting point she never really forgot. Over time, she kind of established herself as an actress and also a filmmaker, and not too long ago, she was spotted in things like Bombay Begums and Bigg Boss OTT 2. On the other side, Aamir Khan, who debuted as a lead actor with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, now seems to be more in a supporting role lately as he backs his son Junaid Khan while Junaid begins his Bollywood journey.