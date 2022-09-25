Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha opens up on comparisons between Mani Ratnam's movie and Kalki's novel, says 'please don't...'

Trisha in Ponniyin Selvan/Instagram

The upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, directed by Mani Ratnam, takes its inspiration from real historical events and characters from the Chola empire. The two-part film series, whose first part releases this Friday, is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel Ponniyin Selvan released in five parts in 1955.

Trisha Krishnan, who has only starred in a single Bollywood film titled Khatta Meetha in 2010 opposite Akshay Kumar, portrays Kundavai, the Chola princess and daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola. The actress in a recent interview opened up on the comparisons between the film and the novel and equated it to Harry Potter books and movies.

Talking to The Hindu, Trisha also shared that the acclaimed filmmaker asked her to stop reading the books as she said, "Mani sir actually asked me to stop reading the books — I was in the middle of them — before coming onto set. He didn’t want me to start shooting with any preconceived expectations of what my character would be like."

Speaking up on the comparisons, the actress added, "Think of it like the Harry Potter books and movies; fans love both, but there are obviously differences between the two, and portions that haven’t been filmed. PS is exactly like that, Mani sir’s loose adaptation of the five volumes by Kalki. We have chosen what we think will work for audiences in today’s time and age; so please don’t compare the movies to the novel."



READ | Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi aka Vanthiyathevan shares how Mani Ratnam's film is unlike other period dramas

Apart from Trisha, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus features an ensemble cast comprising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others. Set to release on screens worldwide on September 30, the film will be released in its original Tamil version and has also been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.