Ponniyin Selvan teaser: Mani Ratnam's film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, others promises jaw-dropping experience

Ponniyin Selvan teaser

Ponniyin Selvan teaser: After days of anticipation, Ponniyin Selvan's teaser is finally out! The movie, which boasts an incredible cast, has been anticipated for a very long time, and now that the teaser has been released, fans will go absolutely crazy.

This Mani Ratnam musical's teaser is interesting and leaves viewers wanting more. It begins with breathtaking visuals of a wide landscape before developing the plot.

Check out the teaser here:

For the unversed, the teaser was somehow leaked hours before its scheduled release.

Based on Kalki's self-titled Tamil novel, which was serialised in the 1950s and has continued to be a runaway success ever since, the magnum opus features an ensemble star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani oversees production design while Mani Ratnam`s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

In an earlier interview, Aishwarya Rai, who has already worked with Mani Ratnam on multiple projects, including Iruvar, Raavan, and Guru, discussed her thoughts about working with him once more. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress talked candidly about her time spent working with Ratnam and expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to be a part of his vision.

She said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning’. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time”.