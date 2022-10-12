Karthi welcomes Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan into parenthood, sends heartfelt note to new parents

Nayanthara- Vignesh Shivan

Ponniyin Selvan star Karthi welcomed Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan into the beautiful, adventurous world of parenthood. The actress and her filmmaker husband recently become parents of twin boys. Several Nayan fans, co-stars, and colleagues are sending their wishes to the couple.

Among these well-wishers, Karthi sent a bouquet to Vignesh-Nayanthara with a handwritten note, "Welcome to parenthood. God bless you FOUR! Karthi." Vignesh shared a picture of Karthi's special gesture on his Instagram and acknowledged the actor's love by saying, "Thank you Karthi sir. Very sweet and thoughtful of you."

Here's the image

On Sunday, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surprised everyone when the couple announced that they have become parents to twin boys. Vignesh shared photos and revealed the name of the twins on social media. Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.”

Social media users speculated that babies are born via surrogacy. Meanwhile, legal experts said that surrogacy is illegal in India now. Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian also reacted to the matter. For the unversed, commercial surrogacy is illegal in India since January 2022. As per The News Minute, on being asked about Vignesh and Nayanthara's child during a press meet in Tamil, Ma Subramanian said the Directorate of Medical Services will be directed to seek an explanation and conduct an inquiry on the same.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chennai. Speaking about Nayanthara, the actress was last seen in Chiranjeevi's latest actioner GodFather. She will soon be seen making her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan.