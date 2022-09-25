Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai reveals daughter Aaradhya's contribution in Mani Ratnam's film

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to return to the big screen with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part One. The epic drama is based on the untold story of the Chola Kingdom, and it stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Jayraj Ravi, and Trisha. On Saturday, the team conducted a press conference in Mumbai, and Aishwarya revealed how her daughter got a chance to contribute in the film.

Aishwarya stated that Aaradhya got a chance to visit the sets, and also shared that she was mesmerised by the experience. Aishwarya said, "She (Aaradhya) is yet to see the movie. But at the time, she was enthralled. Seeing a period drama is always exciting, and she got the opportunity to visit the set. It was mesmerizing. I could see that in her eyes."

The actress further revealed Aaradhya's admiration for Mani, and how the latter gave her the responsibility to commence the shoot. "She (Aaradhya) respects him, she is in awe of him, and his affection is so sweet. I think what excited her the most is when she came on set and he (Mani) gave her the opportunity to say action. Aaradhya couldn’t get over that. She told me, ‘Sir gave me the opportunity to say that.' I reacted, ‘My God,' none of us have had that opportunity. So that’s probably, the most cherished memory. This is really precious and she values it already and I think, in her growing up years, she’ll cherish it even more. It would be a much-cherished memory.”

In the same event, Mani Ratnam revealed that he was supposed to make this film with Kamal Haasan, but they couldn't make it due to multiple issues. "After Nayagan, I thought of (making) this. I and Kamal wanted to this film. At that time, we didn't have any cast and we working on the script. It didn't get materialised, because it's too big, we couldn't put it in a single film, and we couldn't afford it. So we left it back." Ponniyin Selvan Part One will hit cinemas on September 30.