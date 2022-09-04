Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan: Sobhita Dhulipala unveils her look as courteous queen Vanathi from Mani Ratnam's film

With Mani Ratnam's masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan I, Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Tollywood debut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:28 PM IST

Ponniyin Selvan

With Mani Ratnam's masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan I, Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Tollywood debut. The actress has often shown her talent in both large and small-screen productions. Her admirers eagerly anticipate each of her releases and are ecstatic.

Sharing her first look, she wrote, “Quick-witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting @sobhitad as Vanathi! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing. In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada! #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies @lyca_productions @tips”

A behind-the-scenes image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selven had appeared on social media as moviegoers wait for the release of the movie. The diva epitomises elegance in her role as a regal princess, complete with a silk saree and ornate gold jewellery. This monumental work was inspired by the same-titled novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy in 1955. The historical drama, which will be released on September 30 this year, is produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaranunder.

Vikram will play Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will play Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi will play Arunmozhi Varman. Other notable actors include Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani oversees production design while Mani Ratnam`s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

In an earlier interview, Aishwarya Rai, who has already worked with Mani Ratnam on multiple projects, including Iruvar, Raavan, and Guru, discussed her thoughts about working with him once more. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress talked candidly about her time spent working with Ratnam and expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to be a part of his vision.

She said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning’. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time”.

 

