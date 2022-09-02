Ponniyin Selvan singer Bamba Bakya passes away at 49 in Chennai

On the evening of September 1, Bamba Bakya complained of discomfort and was hurried to a private hospital in Chennai.

At a private hospital in Chennai, popular Kollywood playback singer Bamba Bakya passed suddenly. He reportedly was hospitalised after being unwell. Nevertheless, despite undergoing treatment, he passed away. At 49 years old, he. Bamba Bakya, who was renowned for his rich baritone, frequently collaborated with AR Rahman. His most recent single was Ponni Nadhi from Ponniyin Selvan by AR Rahman.

The distinctive voice of Bamba Bakya was well-known. Superhit songs he had performed include Kalame Kalame from Bigil, Pullinangal from Rajinikanth's 2.0, and Simtangaran from Sarkar. Music aficionados gave his song, Raati, from his album a lot of praise.

He recently sang a few lines in Ponni Nadhi in Ponniyin Selvan. According to rumours, the singer provided vocals for another song in Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam. Bamba Bakya has performed songs in a variety of films, including Action, Ratsasi, Sarvam Thala Mayam, Anbarivu, and Iravin Nizhal in addition to the projects already listed.

Since the news of his passing spread, his followers and the Tamil entertainment business have both been in shock. On social media, many seasoned professionals from the industry have shared their sorrow and condolences, including lyricist Vivek and actors Karthi and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Composer Santhosh Dayanidhi took to Twitter and wrote, he wrote, "Rest In peace brother @bambabakya #bambabakya gone too soon (sic)."

Khatija Rahman wrote, "Rest in peace brother. Can't believe you've passed away. Such a wonderful person and musician (sic)."