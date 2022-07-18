Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Ponniyin Selvan Part One: Mani Ratnam-Chiyaan Vikram receive legal notice for misrepresenting the Cholas

Ponniyin Selvan Part One: Mani Ratnam and Vikram slapped with legal notice as the petitioner fears the makers have distorted the facts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan Part One: Mani Ratnam-Chiyaan Vikram receive legal notice for misrepresenting the Cholas
Ponnyin Selvan 1

Mani Ratnam- Chiyaan Vikram's much-awaited grand-scale adventure Ponniyin Selvan Part One (popularly known as PS-1) has landed into trouble. The makers of PS-1 have been slapped with a legal notice by a lawyer Selvam for misrepresenting the Cholas. 

As per the report of India Today, soon after the official teaser, a petition was filed by Selvam. In his petition, he pointed out that Vikram who is playing Aditya Karikalan is been presented in a wrongful manner. He pointed out that the 'tilak' from Aditya's forehead was visible in posters, but it wasn't there in the teaser. The lawyer has demanded a special screening of the film, ahead of its release to scrutinise if the makers had misinterpreted historical facts in the film. Neither Mani Ratnam nor Vikram has responded to the notice yet. The two-part series of Ponniyin Selvan traces the rise and rule of the Chola Dynasty. 

After days of anticipation, Ponniyin Selvan's teaser is finally out!  The movie, which boasts an incredible cast, has been anticipated for a very long time, and now that the teaser has been released, fans will go absolutely crazy. This Mani Ratnam musical's teaser is interesting and leaves viewers wanting more. It begins with breathtaking visuals of a wide landscape before developing the plot.

READ: Ponniyin Selvan teaser: Mani Ratnam's film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, others promises jaw-dropping experience

PS-1 is based on Kalki's self-titled Tamil novel, which was serialised in the 1950s and has continued to be a runaway success ever since, the magnum opus features an ensemble star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. Called by Mani Ratnam his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. AR Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani oversees production design while Mani Ratnam`s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing. PS-1 will release in cinemas on 30 September. 
 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ICET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.