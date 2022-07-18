Ponniyin Selvan Part One: Mani Ratnam-Chiyaan Vikram receive legal notice for misrepresenting the Cholas

Ponnyin Selvan 1

Mani Ratnam- Chiyaan Vikram's much-awaited grand-scale adventure Ponniyin Selvan Part One (popularly known as PS-1) has landed into trouble. The makers of PS-1 have been slapped with a legal notice by a lawyer Selvam for misrepresenting the Cholas.

As per the report of India Today, soon after the official teaser, a petition was filed by Selvam. In his petition, he pointed out that Vikram who is playing Aditya Karikalan is been presented in a wrongful manner. He pointed out that the 'tilak' from Aditya's forehead was visible in posters, but it wasn't there in the teaser. The lawyer has demanded a special screening of the film, ahead of its release to scrutinise if the makers had misinterpreted historical facts in the film. Neither Mani Ratnam nor Vikram has responded to the notice yet. The two-part series of Ponniyin Selvan traces the rise and rule of the Chola Dynasty.

After days of anticipation, Ponniyin Selvan's teaser is finally out! The movie, which boasts an incredible cast, has been anticipated for a very long time, and now that the teaser has been released, fans will go absolutely crazy. This Mani Ratnam musical's teaser is interesting and leaves viewers wanting more. It begins with breathtaking visuals of a wide landscape before developing the plot.

PS-1 is based on Kalki's self-titled Tamil novel, which was serialised in the 1950s and has continued to be a runaway success ever since, the magnum opus features an ensemble star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. Called by Mani Ratnam his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. AR Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani oversees production design while Mani Ratnam`s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing. PS-1 will release in cinemas on 30 September.

