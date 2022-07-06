Ponniyin Selvan Part One: Aishwarya Rai makes onscreen comeback as Queen Nandini, her first look stuns netizens

Aishwarya Rai in Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

After a hiatus of four years, Aishwarya Rai returns to the big screen with Mani Ratnam's epic-adventure Ponniyin Selvan Part One (commonly known as PS-1). Film producer Lyca Production unveiled the look of Aishwarya as Queen Nandini, ruler of Pazhuvoor. Rai's character looks like the epitome of beauty with traits of unpredictability and she's fueled with vengeance.

Lyca Production tweeted the poster with the caption, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @madrastalkies_, #ManiRatnam, @arrahman."

As soon as the poster got surfaced online, her fans drolled over her look. Rai received a warm welcome from netizens. A user asserted, "She is Powerful character then kundavai..." Another user added, "Speechless." One of the user added, "Damm good poster." "Still looking young," asserted another fan. For the unversed, Rai was last seen in the 2018 family drama Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao.

Previously, The team of director Mani Ratnam's eagerly-awaited magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, on Monday released the first look of actor Vikram as Aditya Karikalan in the film. Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions, the firm that is producing the film along with Mani Ratnam`s Madras Talkies, said: "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1." The film, the first part of which is set to hit screens on September 30 this year, will release in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is based on the classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by eminent writer Kalki.

The brilliant story, revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who on went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan, is one of a kind. The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. The project will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.