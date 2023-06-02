Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 OTT release: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi-starrer is streaming online, but there's a catch

A poster of Ponniyin Selvan Part 2

Director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 has amazed moviegoers across the globe, and now audiences can witness the rise of the Chola Dynasty with the ease of their homes. PS-2 has been released online, and the movie is premiering on Prime Video.

The historic drama stars an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhita Dhulipala, and it's the second part of the PS series. The first part, PS-1 was released in 2022. Both films got universal praise and were commercially successful at the box office. Prime Video announced the PS-2 premiere on its official Instagram handle. The content provider dropped a poster with the caption, "Step into the world of grandeur and intrigue as this epic saga continues! #PS2onPrime, watch now. Available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Here's the post

PS-2 is now available for digital streaming, but the Hindi version of Part 2 isn't available, and it has puzzled many netizens. "Yaar ye south walo ko hindi se kya problem hai?" Asked a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Hindi wale kya karein?" One of the netizens wrote, "Hindi version rights kiske pass hai?" An internet user wrote, "Hindi audience ki koi value hi ni hai. Cinema me realse krna ho to Harr dossri movie dub kr k realse kr dety haie South Waly lkn OTT py sbse last me." One of the internet users wrote, "Why you guys always forget to release films in Hindi."

During the PS-1 OTT premiere, the Hindi version was released weeks after regional languages, and Hindi movie lovers are disappointed with this strategy. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the culminating part of Ratnam’s adaptation of Kalki’s iconic Tamil novel series of the same name. The first part, which was released last year, was a huge success itself, grossing Rs 493 crore worldwide.