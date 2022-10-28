Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan OTT release: When, where to watch Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Karthi starrer historical epic

Ponniyin Selvan 1 OTT release date: Read on to know the streaming details of Mani Ratnam's film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 06:44 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan/File photo

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 has been a blockbuster success as the Tamil historical epic fiction film has earned more than Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office. Featuring a huge star cast comprising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Prakash Raj, the film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name, considered the greatest piece in Tamil literature.

Released on September 30 in multiple languages across India namely Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, Ponniyin Selvan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is available on a rent basis for a week after which it would be available to stream for free for Prime Video users. The film will be streaming in four languages, except Hindi, on the OTT platform.

Among the blockbuster records that the film has created, it has become the second highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time behind Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer science fiction film 2.0, which had grossed around Rs 650 crore at the worldwide box office. Mani Ratnam's directorial also became the first feature to cross the $6 million mark at the USA box office.

READ | Ponniyin Selvan: Characters from Kalki's novel portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha in historical epic

The film is about the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography. The sequel or the conclusion Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.

