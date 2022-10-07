Ponniyin Selvan 1: Karthi pens note after Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth laud him for his performance in Mani Ratnam's film

File photo

Karthi is overjoyed by the positive reception the public has given his most recent Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan 1. The actor, who portrayed the warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan in director Mani Ratnam's movie, is even more grateful and humbled for Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's encouragement.

For Kamal, Karthi wrote, “Kamal sir you have always inspired us to seek bigger goals and set higher standards in cinema but more importantly you have taught us to love and respect one another and how to express that in these moments. Lots of love and respect.”

For Rajinikanth, the actor wrote, “Rajini sir, A call from you is extremely special. Your courtesy to reach out to others to appreciate their work and the joy that you give us is always endearing. Thank you sir. Lots of love and respects.”

The film's production company Lyca Productions took to its social media handles on Thursday, October 6, and shared the announcement with a video that said, "Fastest 100+ crore grosser in Tamil Nadu", along with a caption, "#PS1 - Breaking records, one at a time!".

After taking a thunderous opening of Rs 69.71 crore in the opening weekend in Tamil Nadu, Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, breached the Rs 100 crore mark on its fifth day of release and has minted Rs 117.53 crore in six days.

Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, the historical epic fiction is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, brilliant performances, captivating plot, and massive star cast. The theaters are running packed shows since its worldwide release on September 30.

Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.