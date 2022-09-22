Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi aka Vanthiyathevan shares how Mani Ratnam's film is unlike other period dramas

Karthi has said that Mani Ratnam's fictional period epic Ponniyin Selvan: I is a dream come true for Tamil cinema.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

Karthi in Ponniyin Selvan/Madras Talkies Instagram

With a huge ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others, the period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is one of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema this year.

Karthik Sivakumar aka Karthi, Suriya's younger brother plays the character of Vanthiyathevan, the warrior prince who later becomes the commander of the Chola army, in the Tamil film. In a recent promotional event, the Kaithi actor shared how the Mani Ratnam directorial is different from other period dramas.

As per a report in News18, the actor said that the Roja director hasn't relied on VFX alone and shot the film in historical and live locations to make it more realistic, unlike other period actioners which heavily rely on VFX for its grand visual effects. Karthi even added that Ponniyin Selvan's story has also been given a lot of emphasis.

Based on the 1955 Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel Ponniyin Selvan, the upcoming period drama is a fictional film that takes its inspiration from real historical events and characters from the Chola empire and there have been various attempts in Tamil cinema to adapt the novel on the big screen.

Mani Ratnam has finally been able to pull off this huge project and has made the film in two parts, the first of which will hit theatres next Friday. Karthi, in his interview with Film Companion South, said that the film is a dream come true for Tamil cinema as he said, "This film has been a dream for Tamil cinema for the past 60-70 years. This is a special moment not only for our generation but also for our collective Tamil society."

READ | Ponniyin Selvan: Kamal Haasan talks about his dream to adapt Kalki's novel, says Mani Ratnam's film will be a success

Ponniyin Selvan: I is slated to release in theatres on September 30 in five languages namely Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name.

