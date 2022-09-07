Ponniyin Selvan: Kamal Haasan talks about his dream to adapt Kalki's novel, says Mani Ratnam's film will be a success

Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam/Twitter-File photo

Kalki's novel Ponniyin Selvan is considered as one of the greatest pieces in Tamil literature and there have been various attempts in Tamil cinema to adapt the novel based on the Chola kingdom on the screen. Finally, Mani Ratnam has been successful in his endeavour as he has adapted the work into two parts, the first of which titled Ponniyin Selvan I will hit screens later this month.

At the grand trailer and audio launch of Mani Ratnam's film on Tuesday, September 6 in Chennai, Kamal Haasan, who was the chief guest at the event along with his contemporary Rajinikanth, revealed that he too wanted to make the historical epic and had even bought the rights for the same from MG Ramachandran, who had initially wanted to adapt the novel on the big screen.

Kamal, who has narrated the film in its original Tamil version, said at the event, "I always thought about whether it will be me or Mani who will be making something like Ponniyin Selvan. I tried but I couldn’t make it. But Mani has had this dream all along. This film will be a success. And I am glad I am a part of it", as per a report in IndianExpress.com.



Ponniyin Selvan boasts of an expansive cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and others. A. R. Rahman, who has composed music for each and every Ratnam's film since Roja, has also given the music to this magnum opus.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is slated to release in theatres on September 30 in five languages namely Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name.