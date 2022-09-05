Ponniyin Selvan: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth to attend music, trailer launch of Mani Ratnam's film

Ponniyin Selvan-Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan/File photos

Ponniyin Selvan, or Ponniyin Selvan: I is one of the most anticipated Indian films as the historical epic, based on the Chola empire, boasts of a star-studded cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others. It is Mani Ratnam's most ambitious project and will be released in two parts.

The trailer and music launch of Ponniyin Selvan: I will be held as part of a grand event in Nehru Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday, September 6. The chief guests for the event are the two superstars of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. It will be a momentous occasion for the fans of both the actors to see their favourites sharing the stage.

The production house Madras Talkies, founded by Mani Ratnam and one of the co-producers of the film, took to Twitter and made the announcement, "It can’t get any bigger or better than this! Honoured to have Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan & Superstar @rajinikanth with us at our music and trailer launch function!".

A. R. Rahman made his debut in Indian cinema with groundbreaking music for Roja and has since then, composed music for each and every Mani Ratnam film including Dil Se, Raavan, Yuva, Guru, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, O Kadhal Kanmani, and others. The legendary music director has composed music for the upcoming magnum opus as well.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is slated to release in theatres on September 30 in five languages namely Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name.



READ | Vikram Vedha: Netizens call Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film teaser 'fantastic', 'real storm'

The husband-wife filmmaker duo of Pushkar-Gayatri directed the 2017 Tamil film and are helming the upcoming Hindi actioner also. In the original, R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the titular roles, which are been played by the Hum Tum and the War star respectively in the Hindi remake.