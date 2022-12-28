Ponniyin Selvan II: Release date for sequel to Aishwarya Rai, Vikram starrer Mani Ratnam epic to be out on Wednesday

Ponniyin Selvan 2

After impressing the global audience with the Ponniyin Selvan Part One, Mani Ratnam is geared up to present another visual spectacle, that will continue the saga of the Chola dynasty. Yes, Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 is all set to amaze you, and the makers have shared a crucial update about the film.

Director Mani Ratnam and the producers of PS-1 have decided to end the year with a bang. Thus they uploaded a video, announcing the glimpse of the PS-2. The makers will unveil the first look, and poster of PS-2 on Wednesday, and they have teased the teaser with this video. Lyca Productions shared the video, and wrote, "Open the gates as we proudly march towards #PS2

Dropping an exciting announcement today at 4 PM!"

Here's the video

Ponniyin Selvan Part One was released with critical acclaim and commercial success. The epic movie stars Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and others. PS-1 was released in cinemas on September 30. The film faced a clash with Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. However, the latter didn't affect much on the collections of PS-1 much.

Ponniyin Selvan Part One is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Tamil historic epic fiction Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS: 1 continues its successful run at the box office as the Mani Ratnam directorial has now crossed the coveted figure of Rs 500 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, and Prakash Raj among others, the film also completed its 50-day run in the cinemas on November 18 after its theatrical release on September 30.

The Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram, who plays the Chola prince Aditya Karikalan in the historical epic, took to his Twitter account, shared the posters celebrating the two milestones of Rs 500 crore and 50-day run, and wrote, "Somebody pls pinch me & tell me this is not a dream."