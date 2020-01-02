'Ponniyin Selvan' First Look: Mani Ratnam's upcoming film officially announced; cast yet to be unveiled

Mani Ratnam's most anticipated project is Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on the historical novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy of the same title. The film reportedly has an ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Ashwin Kakumanu. There are even reports that Aishwarya might play a double role in the film as Nandani and her mute mother Queen Mandakini Devi.

Now, Madras Talkies took to their Instagram page and shared the first official poster of Ponniyin Selvan. In one of the posters, a shiny sword is seen with two lions figurines biting on to it. The poster also has a backdrop of mountains and it has 'Beginning of the golden era'.

While on the other poster, the credit details of the film are given except for the cast.

Madras Talkies tweeted the posters stating, "Are you ready to witness the beginning of the golden era on the big screen? #PonniyinSelvan Shooting in progress #Kalki #ManiRatnam @LycaProductions @arrahman #RaviVarman @sreekar_prasad #ThottaTharani #Jeyamohan @ShamKaushal @ekalakhani @BrindhaGopal1 @bagapath"

Earlier while talking about working with Mani Ratnam again, Aishwarya had said, "It is definitely an experience I’m looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I’ve had the honour, privilege and joy of working with him right at the beginning of my career and several times later. It’s an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance."