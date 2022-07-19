Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam tests Covid positive, undergoes medical treatment

Mani Ratnam

Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam turned Covid positive, and he is been rushed to a private hospital on Tuesday. As per the report in Hindustan Times, Mani was busy with the promotions of his upcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, and he experienced Covid-related symptoms for a few days.

Ratnam has been tested with novel Coronavirus, and currently, he is undergoing treatment in the Apollo hospital, Chennai. Columnist Sreedhar Pillai confirmed Mani's health condition and tweeted, "#ManiRatnam tested positive for #COVID19, admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai."

Here's the tweet

Yesterday, the makers of PS-1 have been slapped with a legal notice by a lawyer Selvam for misrepresenting the Cholas. As per the report of India Today, soon after the official teaser, a petition was filed by Selvam. In his petition, he pointed out that Vikram who is playing Aditya Karikalan is been presented in a wrongful manner. He pointed out that the 'tilak' from Aditya's forehead was visible in posters, but it wasn't there in the teaser. The lawyer has demanded a special screening of the film, ahead of its release to scrutinise if the makers had misinterpreted historical facts in the film. Neither Mani Ratnam nor Vikram has responded to the notice yet. The two-part series of Ponniyin Selvan traces the rise and rule of the Chola Dynasty.

After days of anticipation, Ponniyin Selvan's teaser is finally out! The movie, which boasts an incredible cast, has been anticipated for a very long time, and now that the teaser has been released, fans will go absolutely crazy. This Mani Ratnam musical's teaser is interesting and leaves viewers wanting more.

PS-1 is based on Kalki's self-titled Tamil novel, which was serialised in the 1950s and has continued to be a runaway success ever since, the magnum opus features an ensemble star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj. PS-1 will release in cinemas on September 30.