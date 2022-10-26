Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's historical epic inches closer to Rs 500 crore mark worldwide

File photo

The newest worldwide box office smash is the Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha,has managed to draw sizable crowds to theatres. Although because of new releases the business is affected.

But, the film is now inching closer to Rs 500 crore mark according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Ponniyin Selvan is shattering records at the global box office with each passing day and has now, become the first Tamil to cross the $6.5 million mark in the United States of America.



Film trade analyst and entertainment tracker Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on the evening of Saturday, October 23, and wrote, "#PS1 crosses $6.5 Million at the USA Box Office. The first #Kollywood movie to do so.". The film had earlier become the first Kollywood film to reach the $6 million mark at the American box office.

READ: Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's film collects Rs 467.14 crore, check week-wise earnings

Mani Ratnam's historical epic is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version, which has now become one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.



