Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam’s historical epic inches closer to Rs 500 crore mark worldwide

File photo

The newest worldwide box office smash is the Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. Even in its third week, the movie, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, manages to draw sizable crowds to theatres.

The film is now inching closer to Rs 500 crore mark. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film as of yesterday has collected Rs 456.25 crore worldwide.

#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 107.35 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 6.76 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 12.80 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 15.68 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 5.07 cr

Total - ₹ 456.25 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 18, 2022

For those who are unaware, on its seventeenth day of release, the movie broke another milestone at the box office by becoming the first Kollywood film to gross more than Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter on Sunday, October 16, and shared the box-office update as he tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan ZOOMS past ₹200 cr milestone at the TN BO today[17th Day]. First ever film in the history of Kollywood to achieve this GIGANTIC feat."

The film has already become the second highest-grossing Tamil movie worldwide after it crossed the lifetime earnings of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupati starrer Vikram at the global box office.

The A. R. Rahman musical is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

The multi-starrer is running in packed theaters around the world and is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography. Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.