Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's historical epic earns Rs 187.54 crore in Tamil Nadu

File photo

The historical epic Ponniyin Selvan I, also known as Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, directed by Mani Ratnam, continues to set records at the box office and has won over fans. It stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, and Jayaram, among others.

It was previously reported that the first of the two-part movie franchise, which released on September 30 in theatres throughout the world in five languages, surpassed the lifetime earnings of the action-thriller Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Faasil.



He had tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan with ₹415.94 cr BEATS #Vikram movie lifetime[₹410.25 cr] at the WW Box Office." In a separate tweet, he broke down the day-wise figures for Ponniyin Selvan as he wrote, "#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 15.47 cr Day 2 - ₹ 26.72 cr Day 3 - ₹ 28.35 cr Day 4 - ₹ 12.29 cr Day 5 - ₹ 10.61 cr Day 6 - ₹ 7.54 cr Day 7 - ₹ 6.37 cr Total - ₹ 415.94 cr".

Now taking to his Twitter, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has reported the film’s collection in Tamil Nadu. He wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office. ENTERS 3rd week. Week 1 - ₹ 127.68 cr. Week 2 - ₹ 56.53 cr. Week 3. Day 1 - ₹ 3.33 cr. Total - ₹ 187.54 cr. #PonniyinSelvan1.”

#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office



ENTERS 3rd week.



Week 1 - ₹ 127.68 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 56.53 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 3.33 cr

Total - ₹ 187.54 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 15, 2022

The A. R. Rahman musical is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

The Mani Ratnam directorial is running in packed theaters around the world and is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography. Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.