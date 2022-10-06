Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's historical epic crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

File photo

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which continues to shatter box office records worldwide, stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, to name just a few.

The movie has made Rs 300 crore at the global box office in just 5 days after its release.

Confirming the same, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “#PS1 enters the ₹ 300 Crs WW Gross Club..”

Check out the tweet here:

#PS1 enters the ₹ 300 Crs WW Gross Club.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 5, 2022

Now, the pan-India film, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 historical fiction novel Ponniyin Selvan is doing well at the USA box office too.

Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#PS1 holds well on Monday in USA- 160K. 4.22 Million Total so far..”

The film has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay's Beast to emerge as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of the year behind Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil starrer action-packed Vikram.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on the evening of Monday, October 3, and wrote, "#PS1 surpasses #Beast in #Kerala to become 2022 's 2nd Highest Kollywood movie behind #Vikram".

Talking about the film, it is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's historical epic collects Rs 34.38 crore in USA

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Ponniyin Selvan I, based on the war of succession in one of the most powerful dynasties in history—the Cholas—is praised for its creative storytelling, visual spectacle, outstanding performances, alluring plot, and huge star cast.