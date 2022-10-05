Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's historical epic collects Rs 34.38 crore in USA

File photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj are just a few of the outstanding performers who appear in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which continues to break box office records not just in India but also internationally.

Now, the pan-India film, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 historical fiction novel Ponniyin Selvan is doing well at the USA box office too.

Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#PS1 holds well on Monday in USA- 160K. 4.22 Million Total so far..”

The film has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay's Beast to emerge as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of the year behind Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil starrer action-packed Vikram.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on the evening of Monday, October 3, and wrote, "#PS1 surpasses #Beast in #Kerala to become 2022 's 2nd Highest Kollywood movie behind #Vikram".

Talking about the film, it is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi.

Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, Ponniyin Selvan I is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, brilliant performances, captivating plot, and massive star cast.