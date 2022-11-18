Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus breaches Rs 500 crore mark worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become the second Tamil film to earn over Rs 500 crore at the global box office after Rajinikanth starrer 2.0.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Ponniyin Selvan crosses Rs 500 crore mark/File photo

The Tamil historic epic fiction Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS: 1 continues its successful run at the box office as the Mani Ratnam directorial has now crossed the coveted figure of Rs 500 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, and Prakash Raj among others, the film also completed its 50-day run in the cinemas on November 18 after its theatrical release on September 30.

The Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram, who plays the Chola prince Aditya Karikalan in the historical epic, took to his Twitter account, shared the posters celebrating the two milestones of Rs 500 crore and 50-day run, and wrote, "Somebody pls pinch me & tell me this is not a dream."

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become only the second Tamil film to cross the coveted figure of Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer science action film 2.0, the sequel to Enthiran. Shankar's directorial has earned Rs 650 crore at the global box office.

READ | Ponniyin Selvan: Characters from Kalki's novel portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha in historical epic

Coming back to the A. R. Rahman musical, it is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

The Mani Ratnam directorial has been applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography. Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.

