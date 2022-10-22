Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's film collects Rs 467.14 crore, check week-wise earnings

File photo

The Mani Ratnam-directed Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is now a smashing box office hit. Even after its third week, the film—which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha—continues to draw big crowds to theatres.

As it enters its 4th week, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office. 3 weeks completed., Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr, Week 2 - ₹ 107.35 cr, Week 3. Day 1 - ₹ 6.76 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 12.80 cr, Day 3 - ₹15.68 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 5.07 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 4.23 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 3.61 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 3.05 cr, Total - ₹ 467.14 cr.”

Check out the tweet here:

#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office



3 weeks completed.



Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 107.35 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 6.76 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 12.80 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 15.68 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 5.07 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 4.23 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 3.61 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 3.05 cr

Total - ₹ 467.14 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 21, 2022

The movie is getting closer to the Rs 500 crore mark right now. As of yesterday, the movie has a global take of Rs. 464.09 crore, claims trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office. Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr. Week 2 - ₹ 107.35 cr, Week 3, Day 1 - ₹ 6.76 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 12.80 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 15.68 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 5.07 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 4.23 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 3.61 cr, Total - ₹ 464.09 cr, #PonniyinSelvan1.”

For those who are unaware, on its seventeenth day of release, the movie broke another milestone at the box office by becoming the first Kollywood film to gross more than Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter on Sunday, October 16, and shared the box-office update as he tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan ZOOMS past ₹200 cr milestone at the TN BO today[17th Day]. First ever film in the history of Kollywood to achieve this GIGANTIC feat."

READ: Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's historical epic breaches Rs 450 crore mark worldwide

The A. R. Rahman musical is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.