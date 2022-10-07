Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's film becomes fastest Rs 100 crore grosser in Tamil Nadu

Ponniyin Selvan/File photo

Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 continues to break records at the box office. The pan-India multi-starrer featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others has now become the fastest movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu.

The film's production company Lyca Productions took to its social media handles on Thursday, October 6, and shared the announcement with a video that said, "Fastest 100+ crore grosser in Tamil Nadu", along with a caption, "#PS1 - Breaking records, one at a time!".

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the day-wise earnings of Mani Ratnam's film in the state as he tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office Day 1 - ₹ 25.86 cr Day 2 - ₹ 21.34 cr Day 3 - ₹ 22.51 cr Day 4 - ₹ 13.08 cr Day 5 - ₹ 17.95 cr Day 6 - ₹ 16.79 cr Total - ₹ 117.53 cr STRONG hold."

After taking a thunderous opening of Rs 69.71 crore in the opening weekend in Tamil Nadu, Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, breached the Rs 100 crore mark on its fifth day of release and has minted Rs 117.53 crore in six days.

Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, the historical epic fiction is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, brilliant performances, captivating plot, and massive star cast. The theaters are running packed shows since its worldwide release on September 30.



Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.