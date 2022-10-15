Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection: Mani Ratnam's film beats Vikram to become second highest-grossing Tamil movie

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaav Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi starrer is behind Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 07:28 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan 1/File photo

Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 continues to break box-office records and the multi-starrer featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, and Jayaram among others, has now become the second-highest grossing Tamil film of all time.

The first of the two-part film series, which was released in the theatres worldwide on September 30 in five languages, has crossed the lifetime earnings of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Faasil starrer action thriller Vikram at the worldwide box office and is behind Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's science fiction entertainer 2.0.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter account and wrote, "#PonniyinSelvan with ₹415.94 cr BEATS #Vikram movie lifetime[₹410.25 cr] at the WW Box Office." In a separate tweet, he broke down the day-wise figures for Ponniyin Selvan as he wrote, "#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 15.47 cr Day 2 - ₹ 26.72 cr Day 3 - ₹ 28.35 cr Day 4 - ₹ 12.29 cr Day 5 - ₹ 10.61 cr Day 6 - ₹ 7.54 cr Day 7 - ₹ 6.37 cr Total - ₹ 415.94 cr".

READ | Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection: Film surpasses Rajinikanth's 2.0 to become highest-grossing Tamil movie in USA

The A. R. Rahman musical is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

The Mani Ratnam directorial is running in packed theaters around the world and is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography. Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.

