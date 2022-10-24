Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Mani Ratnam's epic becomes first Tamil film to cross $6.5 million mark in USA

Ponniyin Selvan/File photo

The Mani Ratnam-directed historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is still running successfully in its fourth week in theaters around the world and is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography.

Starring a terrific ensemble including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others, Ponniyin Selvan is shattering records at the global box office with each passing day and has now, become the first Tamil to cross the $6.5 million mark in the United States of America.

Film trade analyst and entertainment tracker Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on the evening of Saturday, October 23, and wrote, "#PS1 crosses $6.5 Million at the USA Box Office. The first #Kollywood movie to do so.". The film had earlier become the first Kollywood film to reach the $6 million mark at the American box office.

Mani Ratnam's historical epic is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.



Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version, which has now become one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.