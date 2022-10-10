Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection: Film surpasses Rajinikanth's 2.0 to become highest-grossing Tamil movie in USA

Ponniyin Selvan 1/File photo

Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 continues to shatter records with each passing day. The pan-India multi-starrer featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others, has now become the highest-grossing Tamil film in the United States of America.

With gross collections of above $5 million, Ponniyin Selvan 1, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, overtook the lifetime collections of Rajnikanth starrer 2.0 at the American box office. The 2018 film was a standalone sequel to the superstar's own blockbuster movie Enthiran (Robot) released in 2010.

Sarigama Cinemas, the overseas distributor for the recently released film, shared the news on its Twitter account and wrote, "#PonniyinSelvan conquered USA & continuous its dream run at the box-office. Became All Time Highest Kollywood Grosser in USA" on October 9.

A day earlier on October 8, when the film had entered the $5 million club in USA, the tweet from Sarigama Cinemas read, "The History which has to be known by everyone is getting Bigger & Bigger. #PonniyanSelvan enters the $5 Million dollar club and all set to cross 2.O by this weekend to become USA’s all time no.1 grosser".

Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, the historical epic fiction film is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography.



Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.