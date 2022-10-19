Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Film beats Brahmastra to become third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022

File photo

Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam, has surpassed Bramhastra and Vikram, to become the third-highest-grossing Indian movie of the year. The movie has so far made more than Rs 450 crore worldwide, surpassing the records set by both Brahmastra and Vikram. This is thanks to excellent overseas box office performance.

As per Hindustan Times, trade sources report that as of September 17, the movie had a worldwide gross of Rs 455 crore, including a remarkable Rs 161 crore ($20 million) from just foreign markets. Brahmastra, starring Ayan Mukerji, has made Rs 431 crore globally, while Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, has made Rs 443 crore.

The film created another record during its box office journey as it became the first Kollywood movie to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu on its seventeenth day of release.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter on Sunday, October 16, and shared the box-office update as he tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan ZOOMS past ₹200 cr milestone at the TN BO today[17th Day]. First ever film in the history of Kollywood to achieve this GIGANTIC feat."

The A. R. Rahman musical is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which was based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.

READ: Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Film becomes first Kollywood movie to cross Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu

The multi-starrer is running in packed theaters around the world and is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography. Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.