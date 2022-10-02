Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 2: Mani Ratnam's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Most recent trade reports indicate that Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyn Selvan has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:39 AM IST

File photo

Ponniyn Selvan box office collection: Ponniyn Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, has been a box office hit. Positive reviews for the historical epic are coming in from all around the world, and the most recent trade reports indicate that the movie has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark. 

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#PonniyinSelvan ZOOMS past ₹100 cr. #PonniyinSelvan1.” 

Check out the tweet here: 

As of yesterday, Hindi box office receipts in India are expected to total Rs 2 crore on day 1. 

 For the unversed, makers of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 had been threatened by local fringe groups in Canada. As cinema owners in some cities of Canada prepare for the release of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film, several have received threats against screenings 

He had previously written, “TN - ₹ 25.86 cr, AP/TS - ₹ 5.93 cr, KA - ₹ 5.04 cr, KL - ₹ 3.70 cr, ROI - ₹ 3.51 cr, OS - ₹ 34.25 cr [Reported Locs], Total - ₹ 78.29 cr, BIGGEST Kollywood opening of 2022 at the WW Box Office. #PonniyinSelvan.” 

Also read: Ponniyn Selvan box office collection day 1: Mani Ratnam's film collects Rs 78.29 crore worldwide

Talking about the film, it is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.   

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. 

Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi. The AR Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.   

 

