Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 2 Mani Ratnam film breaches $3 million mark in USA

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyi Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is based on Kalki's epic historical fiction novel on the Chola kingdom released in five volumes in 1955. The National Award-winning filmmaker has adapted the classic Tamil literary work into two films, the first of which has been released in the theatres on September 30 and has been setting the box office on fire.

Starring an ensemble of talented actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is drawing audiences in huge numbers to the theaters in not just India, but abroad as well and the film has crossed the $3 million mark at the United States of America box office.

Sarigama Cinemas, the USA movie distributors for the film, took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "#PonniyinSelvan Supremacy Continues Reported over Magnanimous $3 Million+ Gross at the USA Box Office US release by @sarigamacinemas", along with sharing the announcement poster.

Ramesh Bala, an entertainment industry tracker, also took to his Twitter account and shared that Mani Ratnam's magnum opus has created a record of collecting $1 million gross per day for three days, counting its premiere shows on September 29, as he tweeted, "#PS1 has hit a hat-trick of $1 Million gross per day for 3 days in the USA".

#PS1 has hit a hat-trick of $1 Million gross per day for 3 days in USA October 2, 2022

The film, which is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, brilliant performances, and captivating plot, has already taken an earth-shattering opening at the worldwide box office with earnings of over Rs 80 crore on its first day of release, as shared by the makers.



Ponniyin Selvan I is bankrolled by Ratnam’s production company Madras Talkies and Subaskaran Allirajah’s banner Lyca Productions. A pan-India release, the A. R. Rahman musical is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.