Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Film beats Beast to become year's second highest-grossing Tamil movie in Kerala

Ponniyn Selvan/File photo

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, starring an ensemble of talented actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others, continues to smash records at the box office in not just India, but across the world.

Now, the pan-India film, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 historical fiction novel Ponniyin Selvan, has worked its magic at the Kerala box office too where it has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay's Beast to emerge as the second highest grossing Tamil film of the year behind Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil starrer action-packed Vikram.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on the evening of Monday, October 3, and wrote, "#PS1 surpasses #Beast in #Kerala to become 2022 's 2nd Highest Kollywood movie behind #Vikram".

For the unversed, Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has opened to overwhelming reviews around the world and created the record of being the first Tamil movie to earn more than Rs 40 crore gross in Kerala. And Beast, directed by Nelson, has collected Rs 9.8 crore gross in the South Indian state even after receiving mostly negative reviews, as shared by Ramesh Bala earlier.

#Vikram has grossed more than 40 crs in #Kerala



First Tamil movie to do so..



Hugely profitable to the distributor.. July 10, 2022

#Beast - Kerala BO 1st Weekend : (5 Days Extended Weekend)



Day 1 - ₹ 6.6 Crs



Day 2 - ₹ 1.05 Crs



Day 3 - ₹ 80 Lakhs



Day 4 - ₹ 70 Lakhs



Day 5 - ₹ 65 Lakhs



Total - ₹ 9.80 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 19, 2022

READ | Ponniyin Selvan: Amul celebrates Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam's film with quirky topical

Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, Ponniyin Selvan I is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, brilliant performances, captivating plot, and massive star cast. The theaters are running packed shows since its worldwide release on September 30.

In the opening weekend, the film collected more than Rs 200 crore in gross worldwide after collecting the huge earnings of more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day, as shared by the makers, Ratnam’s production company Madras Talkies and Subaskaran Allirajah’s banner Lyca Productions.

Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.