Ponniyin Selvan: Amala Paul reveals why she rejected Mani Ratnam's film, says 'was not in mental state'

Ponniyin Selvan

Amala Paul's sudden absence from the movie industry sparked intense debate among her followers and movie enthusiasts, but she feels that the break was essential. The actress made the decision to take a break after giving it some thought during the busiest months of Covid-19. Amala has talked about rejecting Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress confessed, “Mani Ratnam sir auditioned me for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and I was so excited for that. I am a huge fan of Mani sir and I was so excited for it. And that didn’t happen at that time. I was so disappointed and sad. Then in 2021, he called me for the same project. And like I said, I was not in the mental state to do it, so I had to turn it down. If you ask me if I regret doing that, I won’t, because certain things are just perfect. It’s perfectly designed and I think it’s just about how we look at."

Talking about her break, she said, “I didn’t want to quit film because my films were not doing film or that I was not getting any offers. I got the biggest offers of my career at that point in time but I had to say no, because I simply needed a break. I was tired, exhausted, burned out. I started in the industry since I was 17 and now I’m 30. So, you know, it’s almost 13 years of no break at all."

Speaking on losing her father, she explained that she first experienced a personal loss by losing him before the pandemic struck and she found herself back at home. There were no flights to catch, no meetings to attend, and no characters to build. She had plenty of opportunity to reconnect with herself, think about her feelings, her path, and life during that period. She came to the realisation that she did not like the person she was becoming into very much. She felt like she was carrying too much baggage, and found that period of the break to be incredibly purifying. Her washing machine period, as she calls it . She was actually detoxing and She didn’t have the energy to do movies.