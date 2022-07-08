Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram admitted to hospital, netizens wish him speedy recovery

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Meet India's richest billionaire in telecom sector with Rs 1,19,250 crore net worth, he heads Rs 5.17 lakh cr company

Who is RPF constable Chetan Kumar, hailing from UP, allegedly short-tempered, killed 4 people on Jaipur-Mumbai train?

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy acknowledges doppelganger Tyler Glasnow

Apple AirTag helps owner to track his bicycle after airline lost it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

Indian cricketers imagined as Hindu monks by AI

AI reimagines CID as Hollywood 80s detective show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram admitted to hospital, netizens wish him speedy recovery

As soon as news of Chiyaan Vikram being admitted to a private hospital in Chennai spread, fans of the actor started trending #GetWellSoon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As per a report in The News Minute, South actor Chiyaan Vikram was rushed to the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Friday (July 8) after feeling sudden discomfort. As per the report, the hospital sources have stated that the actor is stable and is under care. Reportedly, the Anniyan actor was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part - 1 which is scheduled to launch at a grand event in Chennai at 6 pm today. 

According to a statement from the hospital where Vikram was admitted, the actor had chest discomfort and shall be discharged soon.

As soon as news of Chiyaan Vikram being admitted to a private hospital in Chennai spread, fans of the actor started trending #GetWellSoon and #ChiyaanVikram on Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery.

On the professional front, Vikram will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Cobra, and a yet-to-be-titled film with director Pa Ranjith. He was recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mahaan. The film co-starred his son, actor Dhruv Vikram in the lead. 

(This is a developing story)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

How to sleep better? These 5 tips will help you fall asleep naturally

Viral video: Japanese man invests Rs 12 lakh to transform into human dog, goes out for his first walk

Meet IAS Abhijeet Singh Yadav, IIT alumnus who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC with AIR...

DNA Explainer: What is mass hysteria? Why school girls have fallen victim to mysterious panic in Uttarakhand?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE