Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram admitted to hospital, netizens wish him speedy recovery

As soon as news of Chiyaan Vikram being admitted to a private hospital in Chennai spread, fans of the actor started trending #GetWellSoon.

As per a report in The News Minute, South actor Chiyaan Vikram was rushed to the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Friday (July 8) after feeling sudden discomfort. As per the report, the hospital sources have stated that the actor is stable and is under care. Reportedly, the Anniyan actor was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part - 1 which is scheduled to launch at a grand event in Chennai at 6 pm today.



According to a statement from the hospital where Vikram was admitted, the actor had chest discomfort and shall be discharged soon.





On the professional front, Vikram will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Cobra, and a yet-to-be-titled film with director Pa Ranjith. He was recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mahaan. The film co-starred his son, actor Dhruv Vikram in the lead.

(This is a developing story)