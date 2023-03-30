Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer Twitter reaction: Netizens say Mani Ratnam's magnum opus looks 'engaging, glorious, terrific'

Credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

On March 29, Wednesday, the makers of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, released the trailer of the much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj in major historical characters.

As soon as the trailer was released, netizens took to Twitter and started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “PS2 Trailer - Goosebumps1000 Cr loading for the historical epic novel. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dual character makes everyone deep interest. #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2 #PS2Trailer #PS2AudioLaunch #CholasAreBack #ManiRatnam #JayamRavi.”

The second person tweeted, “#PS2Trailer Out Now... Looks engaging, glorious, terrific.” The third one said, “I, the audiences have been keenly awaiting the release of its sequel Ponniyin Selvan 2. The Mani Ratnam magnum opus will hit the theatres worldwide on April 28 and a month ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer and audio of PS-2 at a grand event in Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, March 29.

Absolutely loved this trailer! They addressed criticisms abt coloring & stepped up the war scenes. Can't wait to hear ARR's music on the big screen. Aditya & Nandini's showdown is going to be really exciting #PS2Trailer #PS2pic.twitter.com/Y1Z8u1yFtj — NS (@missNthuSiast) March 29, 2023

AaAaAa I can't believe out of all days I had to go out today and missed watching the trailer till now!

It's here finally, and oh it's spectacular!

Now to devour the album#PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #CholasAreBack #PS2Trailer https://t.co/mXOuWCIWCr — AbMarch 29, 2023

The fourth one said, "OMG...This trailer is giving goosebumps.. namma focus ellame on @chiyaan ...Absolutely brilliant one." The fifth perso wrote, "Absolutely loved this trailer! They addressed criticisms abt coloring & stepped up the war scenes. Can't wait to hear ARR's music on the big screen. Aditya & Nandini's showdown is going to be really exciting."

For the unversed, originally made in Tamil, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada language on April 28. The AR Rahman musical is bankrolled by by Mani Ratnam’s own banner Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions.

