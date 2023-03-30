Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer Twitter reaction: Netizens say Mani Ratnam's magnum opus looks 'engaging, glorious, terrific'

The trailer of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha has been praised by the social media users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer Twitter reaction: Netizens say Mani Ratnam's magnum opus looks 'engaging, glorious, terrific'
Credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

On March 29, Wednesday, the makers of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, released the trailer of the much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj in major historical characters.

As soon as the trailer was released, netizens took to Twitter and started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “PS2 Trailer - Goosebumps1000 Cr loading for the historical epic novel. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dual character makes everyone deep interest. #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2 #PS2Trailer #PS2AudioLaunch #CholasAreBack #ManiRatnam #JayamRavi.”

The second person tweeted, “#PS2Trailer Out Now... Looks engaging, glorious, terrific.” The third one said, “I, the audiences have been keenly awaiting the release of its sequel Ponniyin Selvan 2. The Mani Ratnam magnum opus will hit the theatres worldwide on April 28 and a month ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer and audio of PS-2 at a grand event in Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, March 29.

The fourth one said, "OMG...This trailer is giving goosebumps.. namma focus ellame on @chiyaan ...Absolutely brilliant one." The fifth perso wrote, "Absolutely loved this trailer! They addressed criticisms abt coloring & stepped up the war scenes. Can't wait to hear ARR's music on the big screen. Aditya & Nandini's showdown is going to be really exciting."

For the unversed, originally made in Tamil, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada language on April 28. The AR Rahman musical is bankrolled by by Mani Ratnam’s own banner Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions.

Read|Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's film Padmaavat 'would have gotten India an Oscar', says producer Mahaveer Jain

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.